AbbVie to build new $1.4 billion pharmaceutical campus in North Carolina

AbbVie announced April 22 that it would build a new $1.4 billion pharmaceutical manufacturing and research campus in Durham, North Carolina. In a company statement, the Chicago-based pharmaceutical giant said the 185-acre campus would house 734 jobs in immunological, neurological and oncological medicines.

The first phase of construction will set up the company’s small volume parenterals production, sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in prefilled vials 100mL or smaller. Construction is expected to begin this year, and AbbVie says current plans for the campus are expected to wrap in 2028.

According to the company, Durham was chosen for its local workforce and suitability for future expansions. A release from the state governor’s office said the project would be facilitated by a Job Development Investment Grant valuing the campus’ impact on the state economy at $8 billion and authorizing the company for $19,347,000 over a span of 12 years based on job creation and investment targets.

What people are saying about it

“AbbVie’s investment in North Carolina represents a significant milestone for our company as our largest capital investment to date and an important expansion of our manufacturing footprint into a new region of the United States,” said Robert A. Michael, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AbbVie. “By establishing this campus, we are strengthening our ability to support future medical breakthroughs while also creating new jobs and a long-term partnership with Durham and the State of North Carolina.”

“We welcome AbbVie’s major investment to North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein. “When you combine our world-renowned research and innovation with a strong, thriving life sciences hub, North Carolina quickly becomes the premier location for biopharmaceutical companies to do business.”

“This decision further cements North Carolina’s position at the forefront of the global life sciences industry,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “As our pharmaceutical sector grows, we remain fully committed to cultivating the highly skilled workforce, infrastructure, and ecosystem needed to deliver lifesaving medicines to patients around the world for companies like AbbVie.”

Manufacturers investing in North Carolina

Morinaga America Foods opens new $136 million Hi-Chew factory in North Carolina

The new factory, Morinaga’s second outside of Asia, is expected to hire 204.

Siemens Mobility opens new $220 million passenger rail factory in North Carolina

The site will be its first on the continent to offer coach and locomotive overhauls, the company said.

TSEA Energy to build new voltage regulator factory in North Carolina

The $25 million plant is expected to create 160 jobs.