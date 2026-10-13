Acco Engineered Systems adds high-purity piping manufacturing facility in Arizona

Acco Engineered Systems has opened a high-purity process piping fabrication shop at its existing mechanical piping fabrication facility in Peoria, Ariz. The company, which provides design, fabrication, installation, maintenance and repair services for commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing and process systems, expects the expansion to add 15 to 20 specialized trade jobs per shift.



The Peoria facility encompasses 95,000 square feet of fabrication space, including a new 10,500-square-foot area dedicated to high-purity piping. Since the facility opened in 2025, it has created more than 130 jobs for United Association Local 469, according to the September press release.



The new shop has 15 specialized workstations for producing stainless steel pipe using orbital and tungsten inert gas (TIG) welding, along with two to four stations for fusing polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) plastic pipe. These capabilities expand the facility's existing production of carbon steel, copper and cast-iron piping, as well as structural steel components, modular skids and racking assemblies.



To control contamination during manufacturing, the shop includes ISO Class 5 and ISO Class 7 cleanrooms, each with dedicated vestibules. Additional equipment includes a certified PVDF reverse osmosis/deionized water generation system, high-purity argon and nitrogen gas systems, pipe-cutting and facing equipment, and quality-control cleaning stations. The facility also has a viewing corridor overlooking cleanroom operations and a station for fabricating components from drawings.



The added capacity is intended to serve complex industrial projects, including data centers and semiconductor and biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities. In these cases, microscopic impurities can cause equipment failures, financial losses and safety risks.

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