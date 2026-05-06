Arizona Commerce, Colleges open $3.6 million manufacturing workforce accelerator

Arizona Western Entrepreneurial College, in partnership with a number of manufacturers and the state of Arizona, announced May 6 that it had opened the Future48 Workforce Accelerator in Wellton, Arizona, a 5,600-square-foot facility for manufacturing training. Arizona Western College’s leadership, Governor Katie Hobbs, and leaders from the Arizona Commerce Authority and local government attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

According to a statement from the ACA, the Workforce Accelerator will support training prospective employes in electrical technology, advanced manufacturing, broadband fiber optics and solar panel installation.

Funding for the workforce accelerator included $3.6 million from the ACA. The Yuma County accelerator is the latest in a network of similar sites in the Future48 Workforce Accelerator network, which includes other locations across Arizona in Kingman, Tucson, Mesa, Phoenix, Apache Junction and Pinal County.

Local manufacturers helped determine the workforce accelerator’s offerings, the ACA said. Those industrial partners named by the ACA include TRAX international, General Motors Desert Proving Ground, the Gowan Company, ALLO Fiber, D&H Electric, Sunray Electric and Yuma Electric, as well as the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground.

What people are saying

“Arizona Western College is proud to celebrate the opening of the Future48 Workforce Accelerator in Wellton as a major step forward in strengthening our region’s workforce ecosystem,” said Dr. Reetika Dhawan, CEO of Arizona Western Entrepreneurial College & Vice President of Workforce & Healthcare Programs. “This facility represents the power of collaboration between education, industry, and community partners to create real pathways to high-wage, high-demand careers. We are excited about the opportunities this center will provide to our students and the long-term economic impact it will have across Yuma County and beyond.”

“We are delivering economic opportunity to Yuma County and rural Arizona,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I have made it a priority to ensure every Arizonan, no matter where they live, has access to the education and training needed to succeed in our growing economy. This Future48 Workforce Accelerator will prepare Arizonans for family-sustaining careers in critical industries that are driving our state’s economy forward.”

“The opening of the Future48 Workforce Accelerator in Wellton showcases Arizona’s commitment to growing our skilled workforce statewide, including rural communities,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “The new facility will provide customized training that expands economic opportunity and meets the needs of industry. We are grateful to Governor Hobbs, Arizona Western College, and all of the industry partners for their collaboration to strengthen the talent pipeline in Yuma County and rural Arizona.”

“We’re excited to see the Future48 Workforce Accelerator officially open,” said Randy Polage, Instrumentation and Data Services Manager for TRAX International. “This facility reflects the strong partnership between AWC and local industry, strengthening hands-on training aligned with workforce needs and helping ensure Yuma’s workforce is prepared to meet current and future demand in support of our industry and military partners.”

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