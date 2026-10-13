Re:Build opens advanced manufacturing facility in South Carolina

Re:Build has announced plans to expand its manufacturing footprint with a new 130,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in Rock Hill, S.C. The company, which partners with industrial companies and innovators from product design through large-scale production, is investing approximately $20 million in the project, which will create 150 new jobs by 2028.



The facility will expand Re:Build's manufacturing capacity and capabilities for customers in aerospace, defense, energy and electrification, medical, robotics and other industrial markets.



Planned capabilities include a clean room for precision composite fabrication, additional cold storage and an enhanced quality laboratory. New machining and finishing equipment will include a vertical machine mill, a heat-treatment oven for specialized thermal processing and an expanded paint booth.



The project has received support through a $100,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

Re:Build executives discuss the expansion

“By investing in these capabilities, we're giving our customers the capacity, speed, and consistency they need to move complex programs from development into full-rate production at unmatched scale,” said Miles Arnone, co-founder and CEO of Re:Build, in an October press release.



“South Carolina continues to strengthen our manufacturing footprint, giving companies like Re:Build the confidence to expand here,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We are proud to support the company’s ongoing success and look forward to the impact these 150 new jobs will have in York County."





Manufacturers investing in South Carolina

USA Rare Earth marks opening of metal and magnet manufacturing facility in South Carolina



The approximately 800,000-square-foot facility will sit on a 124-acre site in Bailey Industrial Park in Cherokee County.



AmbioPharm to spend $119 million on South Carolina expansion



The peptide manufacturer plans to hire for 202 new jobs at the site.



Red Metals to build new $70 million copper factory in South Carolina

The company expects to make 45 new jobs there.



Suniva, Inc. to open new South Carolina solar cell factory



The $350 million plant is expected to create 564 new jobs.