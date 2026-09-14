USA Rare Earth marks opening of metal and magnet manufacturing facility in South Carolina

USA Rare Earth has broken ground on a rare earth metal and magnet manufacturing facility in Blacksburg, S.C. Commissioning is targeted to begin in 2028.



The company, which produces rare earth elements, oxides, metals and magnets, expects to invest approximately $1.2 billion in the project and create roughly 490 high-skill, high-wage manufacturing jobs. The approximately 800,000-square-foot facility will sit on a 124-acre site in Bailey Industrial Park in Cherokee County.



Once the facility is online, USA Rare Earth will target annual production capacity of 6,400 metric tons of sintered neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) permanent magnets and 5,000 metric tons of strip-cast metal and alloy.



USA Rare Earth is working with construction, development, engineering and technology partners on the project. Chang Robotics will provide expertise in advanced manufacturing, automation and robotics for the facility.



The company also announced a $250,000 contribution to Spartanburg Community College to support its new SPARK Center in Cherokee County. The center will connect education, workforce development and economic development while providing resources to businesses locating, launching and growing in the county.

Executives highlight workforce and manufacturing investment

“Breaking ground in Blacksburg is an important moment because it moves our vision from plans on paper to infrastructure taking shape,” said Barbara Humpton, CEO of USA Rare Earth, in a September press release. “We’re building the capabilities America needs to make critical rare earth materials and magnets at home, while making a long-term investment in the people and communities that will help us do it.”



“USA Rare Earth’s decision to put down roots in Blacksburg is another tremendous vote of confidence in our workforce and in the manufacturing future of our state,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

Manufacturers investing in South Carolina

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Huwell US Inc. to spend $11.6 million to establish South Carolina factory, create 25 new jobs



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