Red Metals to build new $70 million copper factory in South Carolina

Red Metals, a copper manufacturing startup, announced June 4 it would build its first factory for refined copper products in North Charleston, South Carolina. According to a statement from the governor’s office, the company plans to spend $70 million to build the 42,000-square-foot plant, which will be staffed by at least 45 employees producing high-purity copper rods for use in wire and cable production.

The company expects the new factory to start operations in the last quarter of 2026.

According to the statehouse, South Carolina’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for the factory. The state did not disclose the value of those tax credits.

Company leadership cast the new factory as a coup for ensuring a stable U.S. supply of copper for electrical infrastructure. In a statement, Red Metals founder and CEO Jackson Switzer said the company’s first plant is strategically located to raw copper supplies the plant will need to operate.

What people are saying

“Red Metals is building a modern domestic supply of copper products at a time when reliable industrial infrastructure has never been more critical,” said Red Metals CEO Jackson Switzer. “Charleston County gives us the foundation to scale a new model for copper refining and manufacturing, in close proximity to both the sources of supply and the industries that depend on it. We’re excited to invest in the region, create high-quality jobs and help support the next generation of American manufacturing, energy and defense.”

“We are proud to welcome Red Metals to South Carolina and further strengthen our state’s manufacturing industry, said Gov. Henry McMaster. “With the addition of 45 jobs in Charleston County, this investment marks another win for our state and our workforce.”

“Congratulations to Red Metals on establishing its first operations in Charleston County,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “The company’s investment of $70 million reflects the strength of South Carolina’s economy and workforce.”