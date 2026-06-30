AmbioPharm to spend $119 million on South Carolina expansion

AmbioPharm, Inc. will spend $119 million to expand its North Augusta, South Carolina peptide manufacturing plant, according to a June 16 release from the state’s governor’s office. The extra money will bring 202 new jobs to the plant.

The company, which produces peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) as well as new chemical entities (NCEs) for use in the drug manufacturing industry. The planned expansion will add a new modular manufacturing building with commercial-scale good manufacturing practice synthesis, solid-phase peptide synthesis, liquid-phase peptide synthesis and other approaches. The company said each would be supported by partially automated production systems, and the site is expected to be operational by the end of next year.

The expansion follows the January 2026 acquisition of AmbioPharm by the Swiss company CordenPharma.

In a statement, AmbioPharm leadership said the expansion is necessary to meet global demand for peptides. No state or local tax exemptions or grants were disclosed.

What people are saying

“As the global demand for peptide therapeutics accelerates, the need for dependable U.S. manufacturing is extremely important,” said AmbioPharm CEO Brian Gregg. “This expansion enhances our ability to support our client-partners with scalable, high-quality production while creating new opportunities for skilled talent in Aiken County.”



“AmbioPharm’s expansion in Aiken County is a testament to the advantages of doing business in South Carolina and the opportunities available here,” said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster By adding 202 new jobs, the company is strengthening our local economy and deepening our state’s position as a global leader in manufacturing.”

“With an investment of $118.96 million, AmbioPharm’s additional manufacturing capabilities will provide new economic opportunities in Aiken County,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “We are excited to witness the life sciences company’s continuing growth and development in South Carolina.”

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