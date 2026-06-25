Yancey Engineered Solutions to build $5.7 million Georgia plant

Yancey Engineered Solutions will spend $5.7 million to build a new factory in Cordele, Georgia, according to an announcement from the Georgia governor’s office. The factory, which will produce power generation packaging systems, is expected to employ 300 once fully operational, according to the June 25 release.

The money will go towards renovating a former Big Tex factory in Cordele. In a statement, Cordele Mayor Wesley Rainey expressed hope the company, a subsidiary of Yancey Bros. Co., would rehire former Big Tex employees that live there. The parent company of Yancey Engineered Solutions is Caterpillar’s licensed dealer in Georgia and also sells Weiler and Blue Bird products.

Yancey’s Engineered Solutions, according to its website, specializes in packaging, containerization and acoustic services, especially sound-attenuated and weather-resistant enclosures for generators. The division has an existing factory, testing and service center in Griffin, Georgia.

According to the release from the governor’s office, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Cordele-Crisp Industrial Development Authority, Crisp County Power Commission and Georgia Quick Start were instrumental in securing the project, but the release did not specify what, if any, tax breaks or incentives Yancey secured.

In a statement, Yancey CEO Trey Googe noted the company has sold equipment to the Cordele area and that the products made at the new factory will go towards a burgeoning market.

What people are saying

“Yancey Bros. has served Cordele and Crisp County for decades, primarily with our Caterpillar earthmoving equipment, parts, and service,” said Trey Googe, Yancey’s CEO. “We are excited to be able to add new teammates from the Cordele/Crisp community and to manufacture products here that help fill a need in a growing and important market we serve.”

“Yancey provides solutions and services that keep Georgia moving, supporting everything from small businesses to large manufacturers across every industry,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “This new facility will not only provide direct opportunity for hardworking Georgians in Crisp County, but it will help drive further growth statewide.”

“Cordele is very excited by Yancey’s decision to redevelop the Big Tex facility and to hopefully rehire many of the former employees of Big Tex,” said Cordele Mayor and Crisp County-Cordele Industrial Development Authority Vice-Chair Wesley Rainey. “This project is a great development for Cordele.”

Manufacturers investing in Georgia

Rideout Arsenal to spend $22 million on new Georgia firearms factory

The company specializes in custom firearms and competition pistols.

ArcelorMittal to move building business HQ to Georgia

The company’s envelope systems for warehouses and factories is moving to Macon-Bibb.

Unified Legacy to spend $125 million on Georgia metal fabrication expansion

The company plans to hire 500 at a new factory location in Macon.