Ford plans to open $1B paint facility in Kentucky

Ford Motor Company plans to open a $1 billion paint facility at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky., replacing the plant’s existing paint shop. The company is investing $1 billion in the project, according to a Sept. 10 press release.



The Kentucky Truck Plant is Ford’s largest and highest-revenue U.S. manufacturing plant, with a vehicle rolling off the assembly line every 45 seconds.



Ford said groundbreaking for the new paint shop is expected by late 2026. The facility will use upgraded technology intended to provide cleaner and more efficient paint quality, while at the same time improving manufacturing efficiency and environmental sustainability.



The investment is part of approximately $5 billion in recent Ford investments in the Bluegrass State, including approximately $2 billion to transform Louisville Assembly Plant for production using Ford’s Universal Electric Vehicle Platform. Ford also contributed $2 billion to Ford Energy Systems in Glendale, Ky., to manufacture battery energy storage systems.

Ford says investment will support Kentucky Truck Plant’s manufacturing operations

“For more than a century, Ford and Kentucky have grown together, and we’re investing to ensure that relationship remains strong for generations to come,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, in the press release. “These investments demonstrate our confidence in Kentucky’s workforce, our commitment to American manufacturing, and our belief that the future of mobility and energy will be built right here in the United States.”



“From our past to our present and our future, Ford is a central part of Kentucky’s story, which continues to show the world that American manufacturing remains strong,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Manufacturers investing in Kentucky

GE Appliances plans to modernize laundry products manufacturing facility in Kentucky



Appliance Park will be America’s largest home appliance manufacturing site, the company said.



ADM invests more than $16 million to expand natural color manufacturing facility in Kentucky



The expansion will add 14,000 square feet of manufacturing space by early 2027.



Space Tango to spend $7.4 million on Kentucky HQ expansion



The commercial space infrastructure company says the money will create 25 new jobs.



Steuart Nutrition to build new, $11.4 million Kentucky supplement plant



The company’s new factory and relocated HQ are expected to create 93 new jobs.



Toyota to spend $1 billion to expand Kentucky and Indiana plants



Most of the money will go towards boosting Camry and RAV4 production, as well as adding a new electric vehicle, at Toyota’s Georgetown, Kentucky plant.