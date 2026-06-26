Space Tango to spend $7.4 million on Kentucky HQ expansion

Space Tango Co. will spend $7.4 million on a new expansion of its Lexington, Kentucky headquarters, a June 25 announcement from the governor’s office announced. According to Gov. Beshear’s office, the space infrastructure company expects the move will create 25 new jobs at the site.

Based in Kentucky since 2017, Space Tango is dedicated to space-based research, development and manufacturing. The company’s website says it has launched 45 missions to date and operates a permanent module on the International Space Station.

The shift will see Space Tango leasing and developing a new facility at the Greyline Station manufacturing campus in Lexington, Kentucky. The new headquarters will reportedly also include dedicated mission operations space, build laboratories, biological and electrical laboratories, test centers, engineering audiences, and new employee amenities. The project timeline will see the move implemented in stages starting next year.

What people are saying

“Space Tango was founded in Kentucky and is proud to continue building its future here,” said Twyman Clements, president and co-founder of Space Tango. “These incentives coupled with support from the state legislature will accelerate our build-out here. As the space economy continues to commercialize, we’re building Space Tango to further our leadership position in enabling research and manufacturing in microgravity.”

“Kentucky’s technology and aerospace industries have seen tremendous growth in recent years because of our highly skilled workforce, access to resources and local and state collaboration,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our historic run of economic momentum would not be possible without quality, Kentucky-based companies like Space Tango driving investment and creating good-paying jobs in our communities.”

“Lexington saw the potential of Space Tango many years ago and supported it through our local incentive Jobs Fund program," said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. "Our support has continued as Space Tango has grown and created good jobs for our residents. Congratulations to the whole Space Tango team!”

Manufacturers investing in Kentucky

Steuart Nutrition to build new, $11.4 million Kentucky supplement plant

The company’s new factory and relocated HQ are expected to create 93 new jobs.

Toyota to spend $1 billion to expand Kentucky and Indiana plants

Most of the money will go towards boosting Camry and RAV4 production, as well as adding a new electric vehicle, at Toyota’s Georgetown, Kentucky plant.

James Composites to spend $5.8 million on new Kentucky factory

The fiberglass barge cover estimates it will hire 25 new employees.