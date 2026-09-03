GE Appliances plans to modernize laundry products manufacturing facility in Kentucky

GE Appliances will expand high-output laundry products manufacturing at Appliance Park in Louisville, Ky., through a $1 billion investment across three buildings.

The modernization will help secure the 4,700 existing production jobs at Appliance Park, GE Appliances said in a Sept. 2 press release.

The project includes:

• More than $400 million invested to transform Building 5 into a high-output manufacturing operation for dryers, bringing dryer production from Mexico to Kentucky

• About $112 million in Building 1 to add new equipment and redesign existing washer and dryer platforms

• Continuation of its previously announced $490 million investment in Building 2 to produce frontload washers and Combo washer/dryers for 2027

The approximately nine- to 12-month transformation is expected to end refrigeration production in Louisville in early 2027 and begin new dryer production late in the same year.

Refrigerator production will continue at the GE Appliances plants in Decatur, Ala. and Selmer, Tenn.

The company said employees will remain on payroll throughout the Building 5 transition, with no layoffs associated with the retooling.

Company and union officials discuss Appliance Park investment

“We’re making major investments to continue modernizing Appliance Park and bring more production to our global headquarters in Louisville,” said Kevin Nolan, president and CEO of GE Appliances, in the press release. “Bringing our laundry and dishwasher manufacturing together gives us a real competitive advantage, with new synergies across our cleaning products and closer connections between the people who design, engineer, and build them. That combination allows us to move faster, accelerate innovation and continue strengthening our industry-leading U.S. manufacturing business.”

"Investment in American manufacturing is critical to our economy and our communities," said IUE-CWA President Carl Kennebrew. "Our Union members are proud to manufacture American-made GE appliances in Louisville, and this new investment will ensure that our members keep delivering these high-quality products to American consumers for years to come."

Manufacturers investing in Kentucky

Camco Chemical expands distribution facility in Kentucky

The facility will enlarge Camco’s fulfillment and distribution capacity by 130,000 square feet.

ADM invests more than $16 million to expand natural color manufacturing facility in Kentucky

The expansion will add 14,000 square feet of manufacturing space by early 2027.

Space Tango to spend $7.4 million on Kentucky HQ expansion

The commercial space infrastructure company says the money will create 25 new jobs.

Steuart Nutrition to build new, $11.4 million Kentucky supplement plant

The company’s new factory and relocated HQ are expected to create 93 new jobs.

Toyota to spend $1 billion to expand Kentucky and Indiana plants

Most of the money will go towards boosting Camry and RAV4 production, as well as adding a new electric vehicle, at Toyota’s Georgetown, Ky. plant.