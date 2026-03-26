Steuart Nutrition to build new, $11.4 million Kentucky supplement plant

Steuart Nutrition, a manufacturer and packager of nutritional supplements, will move its headquarters to Erlanger, Kentucky and build a new factory there, according to a release from the Kentucky statehouse. The $11.4 million move is expected to create 93 new jobs.

According to the governor’s office, the move anticipates an expected increase in demand for nutritional supplements. The new factory will feature advanced production equipment and automatic packaging systems.

In a statement, Steuart Nutrition CEO Ben Steuart, who founded the company in Minnesota in 2019 as a contract manufacturer for dietary supplement brands, noted that some workers were committed enough to relocate alongside the company HQ.

What people are saying

“We’re incredibly excited to step into Erlanger and the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Ben Steuart, CEO of Steuart Nutrition. “We believe God is doing something meaningful through this next chapter of our company, and we’re grateful to be part of it. Our team is all-in – some relocating here – and we’re energized to grow, serve and thrive in this community. We are eager to create real opportunities for all of our stakeholders, including the Northern Kentucky community.”

“When a company chooses to locate a new facility here in Kentucky, it’s because they believe in what this great state has to offer – a talented and diverse workforce, unique access to resources and an ideal location for reaching customers quickly and efficiently,” said Gov. Beshear. “Not only is this Steuart Nutrition’s first manufacturing operation in the commonwealth, the company is establishing its corporate headquarters here as well. This project will add 93 new jobs to the local community, and I look forward to the company’s future success here in the commonwealth.”

Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann thanked Steuart Nutrition for investing in the region: “We appreciate the leadership team at Steuart Nutrition choosing our community to invest and create 93 new jobs in nutritional and wellness supplement manufacturing. Creating strong career opportunities for our residents is a top priority, and Northern Kentucky’s food-manufacturing workforce is ready to support this growth.”

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