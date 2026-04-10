Whirlpool to build new $60 million Ohio plant

Whirlpool Corporation announced April 10 it would build a new, $60 million washer and dryer component factory in Perrysburg, Ohio. The new factory will be Whirlpool’s eleventh in the United States and its sixth in Ohio and is expected to create 100 jobs.

In a statement, Whirlpool leadership said the new factory will be a “hub” for Whirlpool’s operations, supporting its other plants in the state.

The facility will be constructed over the next two years, though Whirlpool says it will hold a formal ribbon-cutting later in 2026.

What people are saying

"Whirlpool Corporation is leaning into our commitment to U.S. manufacturing," said Marc Bitzer, Whirlpool Corporation chairman and CEO. "When there is a level playing field, our American workers can out-compete anyone in the world. This investment is proof of our confidence in that workforce and our determination to win by producing high-quality, innovative products in the U.S."

"This new facility represents an evolution in American manufacturing," said Kristin Day, Whirlpool Corporation vice president of U.S. manufacturing. "By creating a hybrid environment where cutting-edge automation meets human ingenuity, we are not just building appliances—we are building the future domestic production for our industry. Our people remain the foundation of our success, and these tools will empower them to reach new levels of precision and efficiency."

Today's investment by Whirlpool Corporation demonstrates how an America First trade policy can strengthen the country's manufacturing base, create jobs, boost domestic production and support local economies,” said U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

"Whirlpool is investing in the American worker and Ohio is leading the way in reindustrializing the American Heartland and an American manufacturing renaissance,” said Senator Moreno. Whirlpool and its workforce are a great reflection of American resilience and proof that we can not only make things in America but make them better."

Manufacturers investing in Ohio

Joby Aviation to expand into new Ohio factory

The new air taxi factory will complement existing production in California and Ohio, the company said.

U.S. Medical Glove Co. purchases Ohio paper mill to convert into new factory

The company did not disclose how many people it would hire or how much it paid.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals invests $1B to expand pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D facilities in Ohio and New Jersey

The expansion will grow domestic capacity across four sites and support the production of more than 12 billion doses of essential medicines annually.