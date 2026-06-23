Resilience to move HQ to Ohio from West Coast

National Resilience, Inc. announced June 18 that it would move its corporate headquarters from San Diego, California, to Blue Ash, Ohio, north of Cincinnati. The company estimates the new headquarters will employ about 200 people.

According to a company statement, the move will also position the contract development manufacturing organization’s headquarters closer to its large drug product factory in West Chester, Ohio. Alongside the headquarters move, Resilience said it would expand the West Chester facility with a new Groninger injectable fill/finish line at the factory.

The latest company move follows previous expansions at the site in March 2025. In a statement, Resilience CEO William Marth said the location and continued expansion of Blue Ash capitalizes on Ohio’s infrastructure and proximity to customers. JobsOhio President J.P. Nauseef touted the expansion as a vindication of the nonprofit’s “Ohio Discovery Corridor.”

What people are saying

“This relocation reflects our continued commitment to building a resilient, scaled manufacturing network in the United States,” said William Marth, Resilience CEO. “Ohio offers a strong manufacturing workforce, operational infrastructure, and proximity to many customers and partners. Establishing our headquarters in Blue Ash alongside continued investment in our sterile manufacturing and packaging capabilities positions us to better support the evolving needs of the industry.”

“We are happy to welcome Resilience to Ohio, the latest in a long line of companies that have left the coasts to move to our state,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Resilience’s decision to relocate its headquarters to Ohio shows that they have confidence in Ohio’s skilled workforce, strong infrastructure, and growing leadership in advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing. This investment will create new opportunities for Ohioans while helping strengthen the domestic supply of critical medicines for patients across the country.”

“Resilience’s continued investment in Ohio reflects the strength of the state’s advanced manufacturing industry and growing leadership in pharmaceutical production, further advancing life sciences within the Ohio Discovery Corridor,” said JobsOhio CEO J.P. Nauseef. “By choosing Southwest Ohio for its new headquarters and sterile manufacturing operations, Resilience is bolstering the nation’s healthcare supply chain while creating high-quality jobs and long-term economic opportunity for the region.”

Manufacturers investing in Ohio

Whirlpool to build new $60 million Ohio plant

The Perrysburg plant will be Whirlpool’s sixth in the Buckeye state.

Joby Aviation to expand into new Ohio factory

The new air taxi factory will complement existing production in California and Ohio, the company said.

U.S. Medical Glove Co. purchases Ohio paper mill to convert into new factory

The company did not disclose how many people it would hire or how much it paid.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals invests $1B to expand pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D facilities in Ohio and New Jersey

The expansion will grow domestic capacity across four sites and support the production of more than 12 billion doses of essential medicines annually.