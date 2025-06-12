JetZero to build $4 billion airplane factory in North Carolina

JetZero, Inc. will spend $4.7 billion to build a new commercial airplane factory in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to a June 12 announcement from the North Carolina governor’s office. The company says it plans for its flagship factory to employ 14,560 jobs by 2063. On June 15, the startup said it had broken ground on the factory, which it expects to span 8 million square feet, and said it plans to create 14,500 jobs over the next decade.

Founded in 2020, the aviation startup hopes to build the Z4, a commercial jet that blends the wings and fuselage into a single wing-shaped plane JetZero says will feature improved efficiency over traditional jetliners. According to Thursday’s statement, the company already has partnerships with NASA, Siemens, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines, as well as supplier relationships with RTX and BAE Systems.

The average salary for workers at the new factory is expected to be $89,340, which the state noted exceeds the Guilford County average wage of $60,195. State officials said construction will be supported by a Job Development Investment Grant estimated by the state to cost $1 billion and produce $259 billion in benefits for the state over the course of 37 years, provided the company meets performance goals.

In a statement, JetZero CEO Tom O’Leary said North Carolina features suitable infrastructure for aviation manufacturing. Governor Josh Stein referenced the state’s history in aviation as the state where the Wright Brothers flew at Kitty Hawk.

What people are saying

“North Carolina offers the ideal combination of talent, infrastructure, and forward-thinking leadership to support our mission to reshape aviation,” said Tom O’Leary, CEO and co-Founder of JetZero. “This facility is a critical milestone in bringing our all-wing Z4 to market. I applaud the leadership of Governor Josh Stein and his team as well as the leadership of the North Carolina General Assembly, and whole host of local leaders and organizations for working with us to bring JetZero to North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation.”

“I am thrilled to welcome JetZero and its 14,000 good-paying jobs and unprecedented innovation to Guilford County,” said Gov. Josh Stein. “From first in flight to now the future of flight, North Carolina and our skilled workforce is soaring.”

“Our partnership with JetZero demonstrates how cutting-edge industrial technology can help reindustrialize America,” said Ann Fairchild, President and CEO, Siemens USA. “Our digital twins help bring the next generation of manufacturing facilities to life faster and with greater confidence. We’re proud to help JetZero build a world-class aerospace facility that will create thousands of jobs and strengthen North Carolina’s position as the next great U.S. aerospace hub.”

Manufacturers investing in North Carolina

AbbVie to build new $1.4 billion pharmaceutical campus in North Carolina

The company expects to create 734 positions for manufacturing operators, lab technicians, and scientists at the site.

Morinaga America Foods opens new $136 million Hi-Chew factory in North Carolina

The new factory, Morinaga’s second outside of Asia, is expected to hire 204.

Siemens Mobility opens new $220 million passenger rail factory in North Carolina

The site will be its first on the continent to offer coach and locomotive overhauls, the company said.