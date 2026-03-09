CSL breaks ground on $1.5 billion expansion for plasma therapy plant

CSL, a pharmaceutical company that manufactures treatments for hemophilia and immune deficiencies, announced March 9 they had broken ground on a planned expansion of its Kankakee, Illinois plasma treatment manufacturing plant. According to a company statement, the expansion to the $3 billion factory will cost $1.5 billion and add 300 new jobs on the site. Company leadership said the expansion would add to the company’s capacity to produce therapies derived from blood plasma.

According to CSL, the expansion is expected to be operational by 2031. It reportedly use a proprietary method for extracting more immunoglobulin from the plasma than traditional methods, increase CSL’s ability to use the immune system compound to produce therapeutic products. Those products, once sold by CSL, are used for treating serious conditions with implications for the immune system like hemophilia as well as trauma or emergency cases.

What people are saying

"Behind every plasma-derived therapy is a person trying to live a more stable life, and donors who made that therapy possible," said Gordon Naylor, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, CSL. "As the need for plasma-derived therapies continues to grow in the U.S. and globally, expanding our Kankakee site further strengthens this key hub in our supply network. We thank our partners in government and our local community for supporting our mission to serve those who require these essential medicines."

"This site expansion marks an important step forward in increasing efficiency by incorporating new, innovative manufacturing processes and technology into how we produce the plasma-based medicines needed by so many people," said Mary Oates, CSL Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "These improvements will increase protein yield from each gram of plasma collected, strengthening Kankakee's role as a vital site in our global network."

"Illinois is leading the way in life sciences manufacturing, and CSL's $1.5 billion investment is a powerful vote of confidence in our state," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This expansion will create hundreds of good-paying jobs and strengthen domestic supply chains for critical therapies. CSL's continued growth in Kankakee County builds on decades of innovation and manufacturing leadership right here in Illinois. We're proud to partner with CSL as they expand their footprint and deepen their commitment to communities across our state."

"This is exciting news on several fronts. First and foremost, the life-saving therapies CSL produces change lives," said Illinois State Senator Patrick Joyce. "For the region's economy, this is great news for the 300 good paying jobs and the investment in our local community through infrastructure improvements."

