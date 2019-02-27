/ / / / SKF CASM-100 electromechanical actuators offer a modular design for a range of industrial applications

SKF CASM-100 electromechanical actuators from SKF Motion Technologies, Inc. have been engineered with a modular design enabling tailored solutions for a range of industrial linear movement and positioning applications. Various modules providing choices among motor types, gearboxes, ball screws or roller screws, and accessories allow for custom combinations of components ideally suited for an application. Standardized interfaces connect the different components to each other for ideal operation of actuators in service.

These actuators deliver performance in speed, load capacity, and positioning accuracy; perform virtually maintenance free; and, compared with hydraulic or pneumatic systems, serve as more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient solutions.

Learn more about SKF's CASM-100 electromechanical actuators



