/ / / / Leslie Controls' K-Max Eccentric Plug Rotary Control Valve can handle industrial process control requirements

Leslie Controls, a CIRCOR International brand, introduces its K-Max Eccentric Plug Rotary Control Valve, an improvement on the performance and durability of traditional rotary control valves. The K-Max incorporates the cam-action, low-friction plug operation that provides tight shutoff over a long service life in a variety of flow control applications.

Featuring bi-directional flow capability, the K-Max is versatile and can handle mediums that are normally flowed to open and flowed to close. The inherent versatility of this design offers the advantage of using one valve style for many applications. In addition, the straight-through flow design allows for a lower volume cost than conventional globe-style control valves.

