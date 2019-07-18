/ / / / Fluke’s 1000 volt insulated hand tools integrate safety and comfort

Electricians and facility maintenance technicians should ideally work on de-energized electrical equipment, but that isn’t always possible, so their hand tools should provide as much protection as possible. The new Fluke 1000 V insulated hand tools are designed to keep workers safe in hazardous areas and are rugged enough to use in the toughest environments without breaking.

Fluke insulated hand tools are manufactured using German steel to Fluke’s exacting standards for quality, ruggedness, and reliability. The 11 new tools include all the basics electricians and technicians need to do their jobs safely and efficiently, including an assortment of pliers/cutters and screwdrivers.

Learn more about the 1000 V insulated hand tools