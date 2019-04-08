FLIR debuts FLIR ONE Pro LT thermal imaging camera for smartphones and tablets
FLIR Systems, Inc. introduces the FLIR ONE® Pro LT, a new lower price point thermal imaging attachment for smartphones in the FLIR ONE Pro series. The FLIR ONE Pro LT features many of the professional-level tools and advanced thermal image quality that define the FLIR ONE Pro series.
Powered by the FLIR Lepton® thermal microcamera core, the FLIR ONE Pro LT builds on the advanced features of the FLIR ONE Pro. Key tools include FLIR’s patented MSX® image enhancement, which combines the thermal and a high-definition visible camera images to produce crisp, detailed images that are easy to interpret. All FLIR One Pro models feature FLIR’s MSX and VividIR™ video signal processing technology to deliver improved thermal image quality and clarity. Additionally, the patent-pending OneFit™ camera connector allows users to adjust the device to attach to their smartphone through many popular protective cases.
