/ / / / AVEVA’s portfolio enables edge-to-enterprise visualisation

AVEVA announced a major update to its Monitoring, Control and Information Management portfolio, delivering edge-to-cloud integration and advanced visualisation tools, along with seamless access to advanced applications and powerful analytics. These advanced capabilities are delivered in AVEVA’s market-leading portfolio including InTouch HMI, InTouch Edge HMI, System Platform, Historian and AVEVA Insight products, providing unmatched enterprise-wide visualisation and insight into operations and a high degree of commercial flexibility with subscription, a foundational element of digital transformation.

With these capabilities available in a hybrid cloud model, customers can quickly bridge OT and IT requirements, create reusable industrial applications with rapid time to value, and drive operational efficiency with increased visibility across multiple levels of an organisation, in the discrete, process, hybrid and infrastructure industries.

This enhanced cloud offering provides a seamless, integrated experience that enables customers to access information and functionality from across AVEVA’s broad range of proven value chain applications: from engineering design data, to manufacturing execution management, to predictive maintenance, and much more. Companies can benefit from unparalleled insights and work process digitalisation, for example using real-time and historical data with machine learning capabilities to predict possible faults or failures and take pre-emptive action through automated workflows supported by augmented reality tools.

