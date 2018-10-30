/ / / / Vertiflo's Series 800 Industrial Vertical Immersion Sump Pump meets EPA and OSHA requirements

Plant Services

The Series 800 Industrial Vertical Immersion Sump Pump from Vertiflo Pump Company can be used for sump drainage, flood control and process drainage to meet EPA and U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requirements. It is designed for severe service at heads to 230 feet and temperatures to 350 degrees F and operates in pit depths to 26 feet and up to 3,000 gpm. It includes carbon line shaft bearings, semi-open impeller with external adjustment, high-thrust angular contact ball bearing, 416 stainless steel shafts to 1 15/16 inches and a standard NEMA C face motor. Construction materials available are cast iron, 316 stainless steel or alloy 20.

