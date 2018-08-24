Flowline's EchoPod reflective-ultrasonic liquid level sensors work in condensation
Condensation is the most common variable in liquid level applications, and it substantially degrades the measurement signal strength of ultrasonic sensors, until now. New reflective-ultrasonic level sensors work in condensation. By orienting the transducer vertically, condensation runs off the unimpeded transducer face to deliver reliable level measurement. EchoPod reflective-ultrasonic level transmitters are offered in small and bulk tank versions with optional relay control, push button display or software configuration.
