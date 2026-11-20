Economic uncertainty can hit even the largest and most venerable of organizations. Closing plants and reducing headcount disrupts both business and lives. This edition of Factory Fallout rounds up four recent layoff announcements.

KPS Global LLC, a manufacturer of custom walk-in coolers, freezers and insulated enclosures serving the grocery, foodservice, retail, scientific and industrial sectors, plans to close its Conyers, Ga., manufacturing facility, eliminating 82 jobs. The company filed a WARN notice with the state of Georgia, announcing the closure on Nov. 18. The facility is scheduled to permanently close on or about Jan. 31, 2027.

Intel, a semiconductor manufacturer producing processors and other computing technologies, has conducted another round of layoffs affecting its global information technology workforce as CEO Lip-Bu Tan continues the company's restructuring efforts, according to Proactive. The latest cuts were reported on Nov. 18, after employees said they had been affected earlier that week, but Intel did not disclose the number of positions eliminated. The company has not announced a facility closure date or confirmed whether the latest cuts are part of a new formal restructuring program.

Qualcomm, a semiconductor company specializing in wireless technology and chip manufacturing, plans to lay off 517 employees across California, including 442 at its San Diego headquarters, according to FOX 5 San Diego. The company filed 10 WARN notices on Nov. 13, covering employees at locations in San Diego, Santa Clara and San Jose. The layoffs are scheduled to take effect Jan. 12.

Charles Industries LLC, a telecommunications manufacturing company, plans to close its Rantoul, Illinois, manufacturing facility, eliminating 75 jobs, according to the Peoria Journal Star. The company submitted a WARN notice to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity on Sept. 16, announcing the planned layoffs. The affected employees are scheduled to be laid off on Dec.11, when the facility closure is planned.