Factory Fallout: Manufacturing layoffs at Boeing, IAC and more

Over 6,000 layoffs in manufacturing were announced in October, according to WARN act listings. Organizations may reduce headcount as part of larger strategies or, as in the case of Boeing in November, due to decreased production. No matter the cause, we sympathize with those whose lives are disrupted. This edition of Factory Fallout rounds up four recent layoff announcements.

Boeing plans to reduce its Commercial Airplanes workforce by approximately 5%, or roughly 2,500 positions, according to CNBC. The company announced the reduction on Nov. 9, citing slower-than-expected aircraft production increases and the need to align staffing with revised production plans. The cuts will involve attrition and involuntary layoffs, with employee notifications expected to begin in December 2026.

International Automotive Components Group North America (IAC) plans to close its Cottondale, Ala, plant on Dec. 31, affecting 83 employees, according to WVTM 13 and Alabama's WARN records. The closure announcement was reported Nov. 3. The facility is a supplier of automotive interior components and systems, including instrument panels, console systems and door panels.

Ferrara Candy Company, the maker of Jelly Belly and Nerds candies, will close its Little Village manufacturing plant in Chicago in April 2027, eliminating 154 jobs, according to CBS Chicago. The company announced the closure on Nov. 10, citing market conditions and its long-term innovation plans, and intends to transfer production to other facilities. The plant manufactures confectionery and fruit snack products. Affected employees will be able to apply for other company positions.

Conagra Brands will permanently close its Macon, Miss., manufacturing facility on Jan. 15, 2027, eliminating 442 jobs, according to KRCG and Missouri workforce officials. The company announced the closure on Nov. 9, 2026, following a review of its manufacturing network and operational efficiency. The facility is part of Conagra's food manufacturing operations. Affected employees are expected to begin separating from employment during a 14-day period starting Jan. 15, 2027.