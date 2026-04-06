Factory Fallout: Manufacturing layoffs from General Mills, Sinomax East, Amplify Cell Technologies and more

With political winds changing and global markets tightening, manufacturers are making tough decisions—and workers are feeling the impact. In this roundup, we chronicle the closures and cutbacks reverberating throughout the manufacturing sector.

Amplify Cell Technologies wrote in a March 31 WARN notice to the state of Mississippi that it would lay off 73 workers at its Byhalia battery factory, effective May 30. In a letter to the state, Amplify Cell cited changing environmental conditions for the layoff, though its factory there will remain open.

Regal Rexnord Corp. informed the state of Wisconsin it would close its electroc motor and power transmission factory in Cudahy, Wisconsin by June 30, according to a WARN notice filed April 1. According to local news source the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, 70 employees at the factory will be put out of work in two waves: 30 workers will be laid off as of June 5, with the rest coming June 30. Employees will not be eligible for bumping rights. The factory currently makes speed changer drive and gears under the Stearn brand.

Wells Vehicle Electronics will lay off 99 employees as it plans to permanently close its Fond du Lac, Wisconsin auto parts factory and its connected warehouse. According to a WARN notice filed with the state, the first layoffs are expected to start June 2. The company noted that some of the employees are represented by a union, UAW local 646, but that they would not receive any bumping rights. In comments to local media, a company representative said the closure was limited to the company’s Original Equipment division, and that Wells Vehicle Electronics will continue to operate its other Fond du Lac locations.

General Mills announced April 6 that it would lay off 163 workers at its St. Charles, Missouri as it plans to shut down the pizza crust factory there, according to a WARN notice released through the state and local news media. The workers at the site were not unionized and won’t have the right to transfer to other General Mills sites, the company said. The permanent closure will go into effect June 8. The company first announced it would close the St. Charles factory as well as two more in Joplin, Missouri, but at press time the cereals giant has yet to release WARN notice with details of any Joplin closures.

Sinomax East Inc., a division of Sinomax USA Inc., announced it would discontinue manufacturing memory foam mattresses and pillows at its location in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a WARN report filed with the state and local news media. The state records note the Houston, Texas-based company will lay off 89 employees at the site, and local news sources ABC 15 and the Phoenix Business Journal reported the decision will take effect on April 27 as part of a wider push to consolidate its manufacturing operations in Tennessee.