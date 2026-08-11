Factory Fallout: Manufacturing layoffs at Intel, BASF, and more

According to MLQ.ai, Intel, which produces Xeon server processors and custom AI chips, has begun a new round of layoffs in its Data Center and AI Group, despite the unit’s 22% 1Q26 revenue growth. The cuts were communicated to employees around July 21, 2026, as Intel realigns the division, while previous 2025 layoffs affected more than 5,000 U.S.-based employees in California, Oregon, Arizona and Texas. In a recent quote, an Intel spokesperson said, the action is designed to ensure that the division has “the right roles and skills in place” to position the business for long-term success.

According to the Peoria Journal Star, INEOS Styrolution, which produces polystyrene, will close its production facility in Channahon, Illinois, resulting in layoffs of 94 employees. The layoffs are expected to occur between Sept. 4 and Dec. 31, while the company's Americas Regional Development Center in Channahon will remain open. In a recent quote, an INEOS spokesperson said, “This was a deeply difficult decision, made after a thorough evaluation of market conditions, ongoing industry oversupply, persistent margin pressures, and the site's cost structure.”

According to AL.com, BASF Corporation, which produces specialty chemicals for the plastics and automotive industries, will stop operating multiple production lines at its McIntosh, Alabama, facility by spring 2027, resulting in nearly 80 job losses. The site will continue operating at a reduced footprint.

According to Yahoo! News, Asama Coldwater Manufacturing, which produces automotive components for Honda passenger vehicles, will close its plant in Warrenton, Georgia, and lay off all 107 employees. The closure will affect workers in foundry, machining, painting and administrative roles, with separations beginning Sept. 18 and continuing through March 31, 2027.