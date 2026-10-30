Wixon completes $25.6 million expansion of manufacturing facility in Wisconsin

Wixon has opened an expanded blending and flavor production facility in Milwaukee, Wis. The company, which provides custom taste solutions and contract packaging services for the food, beverage and nutritional industries, invested $25.6 million in the project, creating 110 new jobs.



The expansion of Wixon West, one of the company’s three blending and flavor production facilities in the Milwaukee area, began in fall 2025 and more than tripled the operation’s footprint. The facility now spans more than 350,000 square feet and includes five packaging lines, including a new high-speed line.



The expanded facility also features segregated blending suites, additional quality and analytical resources, and increased distribution and warehousing capabilities. The upgraded infrastructure is intended to support additional manufacturing capacity and accommodate future expansion.



The project enabled Wixon to acquire the remainder of the building and upgrade its manufacturing operations.

Wixon executives discuss expanded manufacturing capacity

“The expansion strengthens our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Patrick McGarry, Chief Operating Officer of Wixon, in an October press release. “With additional manufacturing capacity and upgraded infrastructure, we’re better equipped to support existing business, respond to new opportunities and maintain the quality and service our customers expect.”

Manufacturers investing in Wisconsin

Kikkoman opens $560 million soy sauce manufacturing facility in Wisconsin



The new facility will help meet growing demand for soy sauce in North America and expand the company’s ability to supply products tailored to customer needs.



Fujifilm opens new cell manufacturing plant in Wisconsin



The new facility is part of the company’s $200 million investment on cell culture manufacturing.



Inpro invests to build manufacturing facility in Wisconsin



The new facility will consolidate production and logistics under one roof to support growth and improve operational efficiency.



Modine Manufacturing to expand to new plant, hire 300 workers



The company’s thermal management systems are used in cooling systems for data centers.



Yaskawa America invests $180M to expand robotics manufacturing facility in Wisconsin



The company will create more than 700 new high-paying jobs as it consolidates its Illinois and Wisconsin operations into one campus.