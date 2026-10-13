Kikkoman opens $560 million soy sauce manufacturing facility in Wisconsin

Kikkoman’s U.S. manufacturing subsidiary has opened a new soy sauce manufacturing facility, its third in the U.S., in Jefferson, Wis. The company, which produces soy sauce and soy sauce-related seasonings, plans to invest approximately $560 million over 10 years.

The Jefferson plant occupies approximately 100 acres and has about 240,000 square feet of total floor space. Construction on the steel frame structure began in April 2024. Soy sauce brewing operations started in May 2026, with shipments scheduled to begin in October 2026.

The facility will produce soy sauce and related seasonings to help meet demand in North America and provide a wider range of products to customers, according to an October press release. The new construction is also part of Kikkoman’s Global Vision 2030 expansion initiative.

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