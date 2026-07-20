Hoffmaster invests $65 million to expand paper products manufacturing facility in Wisconsin

Hoffmaster Group, Inc. has announced plans to expand its paper products manufacturing facility in Clintonville, Wisconsin.

The company, which manufactures single-use tableware products for the foodservice, consumer goods and baking industries, is investing $65 million in the project, which is expected to create more than 100 full-time manufacturing jobs.

The expansion includes the acquisition of an adjacent parcel and construction of an 86,000-square-foot addition to the Clintonville facility. The plant manufactures paper plates, napkins, table covers and baking paper.

Hoffmaster is increasing paper plate production to meet growing customer demand across its portfolio of seasonal, special occasion, solid-color and everyday products. Combined with recent upgrades, the expansion will nearly double the facility's annual paper plate output.

Construction is scheduled to begin in July 2026 and conclude in spring 2027. Keller, Inc. will complete the construction work, while Gladstone Commercial Corporation is funding the land acquisition and building expansion as part of a long-term lease extension supporting the company's growth.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is supporting the project by authorizing up to $1 million in performance-based state income tax credits over the next three years. The amount of tax credits the company receives will depend on the number of jobs created and the level of capital investment during that period.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Aaron Holt, chief financial officer, Hoffmaster, said, “When local businesses and communities work together, everyone benefits. We’re proud to be part of the Clintonville community and remain committed to investing it its future. We value the city’s partnership and the shared commitment to making Clintonville a great place to live and work.”

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