Toyota Material Handling North America invests $100 million to expand electric forklift manufacturing facility in Indiana

Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA) plans to open an electric forklift manufacturing facility in Columbus, Indiana. The company, which manufactures forklifts under the Toyota and Raymond brands, invested $100 million into the project, which is creating 140 new jobs.

The 295,000-square-foot factory brings TMHNA’s total Columbus manufacturing footprint to 1.9 million square feet. Construction began in June 2024, and production started in July 2026.

The facility produces electric forklifts for both the Toyota and Raymond brands. Its initial product is the electric Class 1 Stand-Up Counterbalanced Forklift, which has an updated design and was previously produced at the company’s factory in Greene, New York. Moving production to Columbus increases counterbalance forklift capacity while allowing the Greene facility to focus on reach trucks, order pickers and automation.

The factory combines automation with human craftsmanship and is designed to adapt to changing customer needs, including the ability to quickly expand assembly lines. Safety and ergonomics are incorporated into the facility through climate-controlled working conditions, ergonomic assembly processes, flexible manufacturing lines and reduced noise levels.

The facility also incorporates sustainability features, including a zero-VOC (volatile organic compound) powder coat process and a building designed to accommodate future rooftop solar installation.

TMHNA’s Columbus campus currently has more than 2,100 employees. The company has nearly 2.5 million square feet of manufacturing space across four primary forklift manufacturing locations: Columbus, Indiana; Greene, New York; Muscatine, Iowa; and East Chicago, Indiana. Together, the facilities produce more than 1,900 forklifts per week.

Company and government officials mark the opening

In a recent quote, Tony Miller, chief supply officer, Toyota Material Handling North America, said, “This facility is the result of thinking beyond today. Years ago, we made the decision to invest in our future. Today, that investment is strengthening our manufacturing network, expanding our capacity, and positioning us to better serve our customers for years to come. It's also an investment in our associates, this community, and the future of manufacturing in North America."

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