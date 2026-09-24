ArtiCast Jackson plans to open die casting manufacturing facility in Tennessee

ArtiCast Jackson, a subsidiary of ArtiFlex, plans to open a high-pressure die casting manufacturing facility in Jackson, Tenn.



ArtiFlex, which manufactures die-cast components for the aerospace, defense and automotive industries, will invest $10.3 million into the project and create 100 jobs at the facility.



This will be the first site in Tennessee for ArtiFlex, which is headquartered in Michigan.



ArtiCast Jackson will move into the former Pace Industries facility, following its closure earlier this year. The company’s high-pressure die casting equipment includes machines with capacity up to 1,800 tons, allowing it to support a range of component sizes, production requirements and customer programs.

ArtiCast Jackson says Tennessee facility will expand casting capabilities

“ArtiCast Jackson is an important step in expanding our casting and manufacturing platform and bringing more capability closer to customers in the Southeast United States,” said Erin Hoffmann, CEO and chairman of the board at ArtiFlex Holdings, said in a Sept. 15 press release.



“Tennessee’s business-friendly climate and highly skilled workforce continue to create an environment where leading global companies like ArtiCast Jackson can thrive,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I’m grateful for their investment in Madison County and commitment to creating 100 high-quality jobs that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of 100 families across this region.”

Manufacturers investing in Tennessee

Sennheiser Group to move US regional hub to Nashville, Tennessee



The German audio-equipment company expects the move will create 25 jobs.



Stella-Jones Corp. to build new $45 million steel lattice factory in Tennessee



The steel lattice tower factory is expected to employ about 230.



Hygrade Components announces $1.6 million Tennessee expansion



The metals fabricator plans to create 30 jobs at the site.



Nidec Power adding $52.4 million and 200 jobs to Tennessee plant



Once the expansion is finished, Nidec Power will employ about 600 people in Henderson County.



Nefab to spend $8.3 million on plastic packaging business with new Tennessee facility



According to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, the expansion will create 58 new jobs in the county.