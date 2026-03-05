Sennheiser Group to move US regional hub to Nashville, Tennessee

Sennheiser Group, a German audio equipment manufacturer, announced March 4 that it would relocate its U.S. headquarters from Old Lyme, Connecticut to Nashville, Tennessee. According to a joint statement from the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development, the move is expected to cost Sennheiser $2.5 million and create 25 jobs.

The move puts Sennheiser Group in Rock Nashville, a 600,000-square-foot purpose-built campus with rehearsal studios and other amenities meant to attract music and music equipment businesses.

In a statement, Sennheiser Americas company leadership said the new location would expand the company’s U.S. presence and place it closer to a hub of the U.S. music industry.

What people are saying

“Establishing our Americas Regional Hub in Nashville – and now, more specifically, within Rock Nashville – feels like a natural and exciting next step for Sennheiser,” said Francine Seles, Director of Operations at Sennheiser Americas. “Nashville is a place where creativity, culture and community come together, and it is already home to so many of the artists, engineers and industry partners who inspire our work every day. By opening our office at Rock Nashville, we’re not simply expanding our presence in the Americas; we’re creating a welcoming, collaborative space designed to spark new ideas, bring us closer to our customers and support our long‑term growth across the region.”

“There is no city in the U.S. better suited for Sennheiser than Nashville,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “With its rich music and entertainment heritage, Music City offers both the skilled workforce and the creative atmosphere a company like Sennheiser needs to thrive. Tennessee is defined by iconic brands like Sennheiser, especially in the entertainment industry, and this project will benefit Tennesseans across our state for years to come.”

“This project locating in Rock Nashville marks the beginning of a new era for entertainment companies across Tennessee or looking to come to Tennessee. Music and entertainment represent a major aspect of Nashville’s economy and culture, and we’re thrilled that Sennheiser has chosen to join this booming ecosystem,” said Deputy Gov. and TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. “Thank you to Sennheiser leadership for choosing Tennessee, and we look forward to seeing all the success that follows today’s announcement.”

“Nashville is known for its vibrant music industry, and Rock Nashville is proud to be a growing part of that,” said Andrea Shirk, CEO and president, Rock Lititz/Rock Nashville. “Our goal is to bring together the leaders who make today’s shows so spectacular. Sennheiser is known worldwide for their commitment to excellence within live entertainment. We are honored to have their company as part of our campus community as we enter a new phase for Nashville productions.”

Manufacturers investing in Tennessee

Hyosung to spend $157 million on new Memphis transformer plant

The South Korean transformer company says the expansion will create 240 new jobs at its headquarters.

Schenider Electric opens new electronics plant in Tennessee

The company didn’t specify how much the medium-voltage products plant cost or how many it would employ.

Aqua Membranes to spend $6.6 million on new Tennessee water-treatment products factory

The Albuquerque-based company, which produces reverse-osmosis membranes, will hire 95 people at the site.