Ukranian Defense Drones to build new Ohio drone factory

Ukrainian Defense Drones will build its first major factory in Holland, Ohio, according to a June 29 announcement from JobsOhio and the Ohio governor’s office. According to the release, UDD announced it would build the factory after its Ukrainian subsidiary, F-Drones, placed sixth in a Defense Department competition for drone manufacturers and receiving a prototype contract for 2,000 drones.

To fill the contract, UDD will spend several million dollars to build its new factory in Holland, Ohio, JobsOhio reports. The exact cost of the factory was not disclosed. In addition to the contracted 2,000 drones, the new factory will include space for other unmanned systems, training and testing areas, and nonmilitary applications for drone hardware.

In a statement, F-Drones CEO Stas Khutor noted that Ukraine “helped invent” drone warfare and said the company was pleased to share its military innovations with the United States.

What people are saying

Becoming the first Ukrainian drone manufacturer authorized by the Government of Ukraine to export drone systems to the U.S. military is a historic milestone, and the next step is to share the technology to produce these drones on American soil. We're proud to support the vision behind the emerging U.S.–Ukraine Drone Deal and to help strengthen the security and technological leadership of both our nations," said Stas Khutor, CEO of F-Drones. “Ukraine did more than adapt to drone warfare — it helped invent it. We were the first in the world to turn drones into a tool of national defense, to refine them under fire into something close to perfection, and to make them the backbone of our ability to hold the line against a far larger aggressor. The lessons learned here are now shaping the future of modern warfare.”

“There is no better place than Ohio for our allies to build the technology that strengthens our national defense, and UDD’s decision to invest here means 300 new jobs for the people of Lucas County,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “This investment strengthens our economy and the manufacturing base that our nation’s security depends on.”

“Ohio gives defense innovators everything they need to move from innovation to production at scale — an exceptional workforce, a deep manufacturing supply chain and the speed to deliver the products needed to arm U.S. and allied forces,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Together with our partners at the Regional Growth Partnership, we welcome UDD’s decision to onshore production in Ohio. This investment strengthens America’s defense industrial base, secures critical manufacturing on U.S. soil, and reinforces Ohio’s leadership in advanced aerospace and defense manufacturing.”

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