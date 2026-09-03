Fuchs Lubricants Co. opens lubricant technology research and development facility in Massachusetts

Fuchs Lubricants Co. has opened a new Americas Technology Center in Taunton, Mass. The Germany-based company, which develops lubrication and tribology solutions for automotive, industrial manufacturing, metalworking, medical and other critical sectors, did not disclose an investment amount or the number of new jobs created as part of the project.



The 55,000-square-foot facility is focused on research, development and technical support across the Americas. It brings tribology laboratories, application development teams and technical service specialists together to accelerate lubricant formulation, validation and performance testing.



Customers, original equipment manufacturers and research partners will be able to use the facility for technical demonstrations, root-cause analysis support and joint development projects. The facility will also highlight lubrication technology applications ranging from industrial gearboxes and metalworking operations to systems used in space exploration programs and semiconductor chip manufacturing.



The facility is designed to replicate real-world operating conditions and optimize lubricant and surface interactions. These capabilities will be used to co-develop solutions intended to improve equipment reliability and energy efficiency while reducing total cost of ownership.



As part of Fuchs' global innovation network, the Taunton center will connect local expertise with scientists, engineers and customer-facing teams around the world. The facility will address challenges including higher power densities, new materials, evolving regulatory requirements and the shift toward more sustainable lubrication technologies.



The center will also support the development of innovations from initial development through commercial production, allowing Fuchs to deliver application-specific solutions at commercial quantities with the performance characteristics customers require.

New facility brings Fuchs closer to customers

Fuchs Lubricants Co. President and CEO Megan O'Meara said the center will allow the company to work more closely with customers on application-specific challenges.



“Our customers are under constant pressure to improve performance, increase efficiency, and stay ahead of change,” she said in an August press release.

"This Technology Center allows us to work more closely with them, apply our expertise to their unique challenges, and help them develop solutions that drive results. Ultimately, our goal is simple: to help our customers win.”

Fuchs SE CTO and board member Mathieu Boulandet said the center combines laboratory, testing and technical capabilities.

“Innovation is built on the ability to understand complex challenges, generate new knowledge, and validate solutions with scientific precision,” Boulandet said. “This Technology Center brings together world-class laboratories, advanced testing capabilities, and multidisciplinary expertise under one roof.”

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