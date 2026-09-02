U.S. Department of Energy has approved hydrogen manufacturing hubs in Pennsylvania

The U.S. Department of Energy has approved continued funding for two hydrogen hubs with significant Pennsylvania partnerships, the Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub (MACH2) and the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2). MACH2 serves Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey and is expected to create more than 20,000 jobs. ARCH2 serves Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia and is expected to create more than 21,000 jobs.

The DOE will preserve nearly $5 billion in funding for five hydrogen hubs across the country.

A hydrogen hub is a regional network connecting producers, distributors and users of hydrogen energy. Clean hydrogen can be produced from nuclear power, renewable energy or fossil fuels with carbon capture, and can be used in heavy industry and long-haul transportation.

The projects are expected to create positions for pipefitters, electricians, carpenters and welders involved in constructing infrastructure.

The hydrogen hubs were originally created as a clean-energy program under former President Joe Biden. The funding was reconsidered during President Donald Trump’s administration.

Since April, some of the projects have gone forward with private funding.

Hydrogen hubs expected to support regional development and jobs

“We are absolutely funding these in phases and will be working with those various contracting groups to see their progress and is it continuing on a pathway to get to a good result,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright in a Senate hearing in April.

“Production of hydrogen has enormous upstream and downstream opportunities,” said Stefani Pashman, CEO of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, in an April press release. “Together, we are securing a future that leverages our natural gas infrastructure to create tens of thousands of jobs and positions our Commonwealth as a leader in the global energy transition.”

Manufacturers investing in Pennsylvania

Pet food manufacturers flock to Pennsylvania

The Lehigh Valley saw two pet food manufacturing investments and a new food safety firm this year.

Bosch Rexroth opens hydraulics manufacturing logistics center in Pennsylvania

The new facility will increase storage capacity by 50% and is intended to improve lead times and flexibility for customers.

GE Vernova invests $138 million to expand power transmission manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania

Teaser: The expansion is expected to create approximately 275 new high-skilled manufacturing jobs through 2028, with additional hiring planned through 2030.

Farm Plast to spend $8 million on new milk crate factory in Pennsylvania

The plant will create an estimated 69 new jobs.

Eos Energy battery manufacturer spends $352.9 million to expand Pennsylvania factory

The company also said it would relocate its headquarters from New Jersey.