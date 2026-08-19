DeltaX invests $141 million to build battery energy storage system manufacturing facility in Georgia

DeltaX plans to establish its North American manufacturing headquarters in Monroe, Georgia. The company, which develops battery energy storage systems (BESS), battery management systems (BMS), and AI-powered energy management technologies, will invest $141 million into the project and create approximately 250 new jobs.

The facility will be located on approximately 25 acres at the Piedmont Regional Industrial Park. DeltaX plans to develop a comprehensive manufacturing campus that will include a 100,000-square-foot BESS assembly facility in its first phase, followed by additional manufacturing facilities dedicated to key component production. A separate North American corporate office building is also planned as part of the campus.

The facility will produce BESS for utility-scale projects, renewable energy integration, AI data centers, commercial and industrial applications, and OEM customers. DeltaX will use battery engineering, thermal management, embedded software, and artificial intelligence in its energy storage platforms.

The project is being supported by the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Walton County Development Authority, Georgia Power, the Metro Atlanta Chamber and Georgia Quick Start.

DeltaX North American manufacturing hub

In a recent quote, Stephen Kim, founder & CEO, DeltaX, said, “Georgia has established itself as one of the world’s premier locations for advanced energy manufacturing, making it the ideal place for DeltaX’s North American expansion. We greatly appreciate the strong partnership and support provided by the State of Georgia, Walton County, and our local partners throughout this process. This investment represents a major milestone in DeltaX’s global growth strategy. Our Georgia facility will serve as the manufacturing hub for North America, enabling us to provide world-class battery energy storage systems more efficiently while creating high-quality jobs and supporting America’s rapidly growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy infrastructure.”

Brian P. Kemp, governor of Georgia, added, “The decision by DeltaX to locate its headquarters here and further grow Georgia's energy sector is another testament to our position at the forefront of innovation and emerging technology. Projects like this are possible because of our cutting-edge research universities, world-class workforce training, and reliable energy infrastructure, and I look forward to the opportunities it will bring to the people of Walton County.”

Manufacturers investing in Georgia

Yancey Engineered Solutions to build $5.7 million Georgia plant

The new factory for power generation packaging is expected to employ 300.

Unified Legacy to spend $125 million on Georgia metal fabrication expansion

The company plans to hire 500 at a new factory location in Macon.

Nefab opens new $9.5 million packaging factory in Georgia

The new Southeast Hub will expand the company’s production capacity for wood crates, corrugated packaging, and foam cushioning.

Yokogawa to expand field device manufacturing facility in Georgia

The company is introducing automated systems and advanced technologies to streamline production and enhance customer service.

Flock Safety opens $10 million manufacturing facility in Georgia

The 97,000-square-foot facility will create approximately 210 new jobs over the next three years.



