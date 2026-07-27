Redwire Corporation opens microgravity research and payload development manufacturing facility in Indiana

Redwire Corporation has opened a 30,000-square-foot, vertically integrated research and microgravity payload development manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Indiana.

The company, which develops space and defense technology solutions, opened the facility to support expanding research, development, and manufacturing capabilities with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology innovation.

Located at the Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus in Floyd County, the facility serves as a global hub supporting accelerated demand for the company's space-enabled research, development, and manufacturing operations.

The facility features advanced engineering and scientific laboratories, as well as a Payload Operations Control Center that serves as Redwire's central command post for overseeing science and research operations aboard the International Space Station in real time.

The Georgetown location also serves as a key operational site for Space Microgravity Development LLC (SpaceMD), Redwire's venture company focused on using the microgravity environment to develop innovations in biotechnology and other fields. The facility supports the company's work in microgravity technologies for biotechnology and pharmaceutical development, as well as materials innovation involving fiber optics and semiconductors.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Mike Gold, President of Redwire Space, said, “The new Georgetown facility serves as the cornerstone of Redwire’s ability to scale, support major programs around the world, and help shape the expanding orbital economy that will drive the future of space development while benefiting millions here on Earth.”

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