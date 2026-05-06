Eli Lilly opens new genetic medicine factory, pledges $4.5 billion in Indiana plant enhancements

Eli Lilly & Co. announced May 6 it had opened Lilly Lebanon Advanced Therapies, its new dedicated genetic medicine factory. In a company statement, the pharmaceutical giant also said it would spend a total of $4.5 billion on the new plant as well as Lilly Lebanon API, an in-development plant for active pharmaceutical ingredients, to add new technology to the factories.

Both factories are part of Eli Lilly’s Lebanon campus, which, once finished, will also include Lilly Medicine Foundry, announced October 2.

According to Eli Lilly, the Advanced Therapies plant will produce clinical and commercial therapies for genetic diseases. In 2024, the company announced it would produce two injectable forms of tirzepatide weight-management and type 2 diabetes drugs at the API site. In its May 6 announcement, the company added it would also produce Lilly’s oral orforglipron drug for weight loss, Foundayo, as well as retatrutide, an “investigational” medicine for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases.

In a statement, Lilly CEO David Ricks said the API site will be the largest in the United States once completed and emphasized the factories’ role in clinical research.

What people are saying

"Lilly's legacy of firsts in Indiana continues today—and the best measure of that legacy is what we do next," said David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO. "From genetic medicines that could one day prevent disease at its source, to Foundayo, a pill making weight loss treatment accessible to millions, we are not just discovering the medicines of the future—we are building the world's most advanced plants to make them. When our Lebanon API site opens in 2027, it will be the largest API production site in U.S. history, a commitment we chose to build here, at home."

"This expansion reflects the strength of a long-standing partnership between Lilly and the state of Indiana – one that continues to deliver real results for Hoosiers," said Governor Mike Braun. "With this investment in Lebanon and across the state, Indiana is reinforcing its position as a prime destination for life sciences and advanced manufacturing, spanning innovation, production and global distribution. Together, we are helping lead the future of medicine while creating high-quality jobs and new opportunities for our communities."

"Today's announcement is a milestone for the City of Lebanon, a testament to the strength of our local workforce, and the vitality of our city," said Matt Gentry, Mayor of Lebanon. "Lilly has been an incredible partner, and their decision to further invest in our community ensures that Lebanon will remain at the forefront of the pharmaceutical industry for decades to come. We look forward to the continued growth and the positive impact this will have on our city and the entire state of Indiana."

Manufacturers investing in Indiana

Hanjung America Corp. to build first US plant in Huntington, Indiana

The South Korean company produces components used in battery systems, including those used by electric vehicles.

Sugar Foods to expand into new Indiana factory and distribution center

Local press reports the site will host an estimated 105 new full-time employees.

Caterpillar investing $5 million in Indiana workforce training program

The construction equipment manufacturer says it will spend $100 million on workforce spending over the next five years.