Master Wall Inc. opens new exterior wall systems manufacturing facility in Georgia

Master Wall Inc. has opened a new manufacturing facility in Columbus, Georgia that also serves as a corporate headquarters.

The company, which manufactures exterior wall systems, invested approximately $7 million in the property acquisition and facility improvements and created 35 new jobs. The Columbus location is home to more than 40 employees, supporting both manufacturing and corporate operations.

The new facility increases production capacity for Master Wall's high-performance EIFS, stucco, coatings/paints, air/water barrier systems, and related building-envelope products to help meet growing demand across the United States.

Strategically located in Columbus, the facility improves distribution efficiency throughout the Eastern United States while strengthening the company's ability to serve customers nationwide. The location also supports contractor education, training programs, and technical services that help advance the adoption of best practices in construction.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Selvin Hollingsworth, Chairman of the Development Authority of Columbus, Georgia, said, "We are proud to see companies like Master Wall deepen their roots here and continue contributing to the success of the Chattahoochee Valley.”

Mayor Skip Henderson of Columbus, Georgia, added, "The decision to expand manufacturing operations and locate the company's headquarters here reinforces our city's reputation as a place where businesses can thrive and grow for the long term.”

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