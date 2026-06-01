ArcelorMittal to move building business HQ to Georgia

ArcelorMittal Building Solutions will move its North American headquarters to Macon, Georgia, according to a June 1 statement from the governor’s office. The move will reportedly cost the steel company $57 million and create 70 new jobs at the site at first, with plans to spend $50 million more in the coming years to create 70 more positions.

Construction on the site is expected to start later this year, and the company expects to start production in about a year. The site is also slated to host space for manufacturing and a training area.

State officials did not disclose incentives to bring the location to Georgia, but a statement from the governor’s office credited the Georgia Department of Economic Development for helping secure it.

The Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal Building Solutions business produces building envelope systems out of steel frames and insulated panels for use as warehouses, factories, data centers, and other industrial or commercial applications. In a statement, Building Solutions CEO Jean Christophe Kennel said the new HQ would allow the company to launch its business stateside to fill demand for new industrial construction.

What people are saying

“This investment in Macon, Georgia, marks the launch of ArcelorMittal Building Solutions in North America,” said Jean Christophe Kennel, CEO of ArcelorMittal Building Solutions. “We see strong and sustained demand for high-performance building solutions, driven by growth in logistics, manufacturing, and data center infrastructure. We are bringing advanced insulated panel manufacturing closer to our customers, with a focus on speed, reliability, and consistent quality. The facility will operate with state-of-the-art production technology and support a broad range of building applications across the region. We selected Macon for its workforce, industrial base, and the strong support from local and state partners. This investment reflects ArcelorMittal Building Solutions’ long-term ambition to build a sustainable and competitive presence in the U.S. market.”

“As Georgia continues to break economic records, ArcelorMittal Building Solutions’ new manufacturing facility comes at the right time to help meet growing demand across the state,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “Their decision to establish the North American headquarters in Macon-Bibb is also further proof that Georgia is the best place for business and opportunity, well beyond our state borders.”

“We are truly building a community where people and businesses can come together, and that shows in our growth, our ready workforce, and our sense of place that attracts businesses to put down roots here,” said Macon Mayor Lester Miller. “These 140 jobs aren’t just numbers; they are real opportunities for people and families to earn strong wages and have a better future. This is exactly the kind of growth we’re working to deliver, and we’re proud to welcome it to Macon.”

Manufacturers investing in Georgia

Unified Legacy to spend $125 million on Georgia metal fabrication expansion

The company plans to hire 500 at a new factory location in Macon.

Blue Ops to spend $30 million in Georgia naval drone factory

The investment is expected to create 200 new jobs manufacturing drone boats.

UCB Inc. to spend $2 billion on new Georgia biopharma plant

The project will be the Belgium-based company’s first factory in the United States.