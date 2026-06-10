Rideout Arsenal to spend $22 million on new Georgia firearms factory

Rideout Arsenal, a manufacturer of custom firearms and accessories, will build a new firearms factory in Thomasville, Georgia, the governor’s office announced June 10. According to the statehouse, the $22 million plant will host 120 new jobs.

The company manufactures firearms and firearm accessories with a specialization in competition pistols, including custom firearms.

The new factory will be in Plantation Oak Industrial Park, and the statehouse said the company plans to build additional buildings within the coming years. State officials from the state’s Department of Economic Development represented Georgia to attract the “competitive project,” but did not disclose any tax incentives to attract the project.

What people are saying

“Rideout Arsenal is proud to manufacture innovative firearms in America using a localized supply chain built around trusted domestic partners, suppliers, and skilled labor. Thomasville and the State of Georgia provide a business environment necessary for us to continue designing and manufacturing high-performance products, made entirely here in the United States,” said Travis and Kelsey Rideout, Founders of Rideout Arsenal. “This relocation was not something we originally planned to pursue. The reality is that recent anti-gun legislation in Virginia created a significant uncertainty for our company and ultimately forced us to look for a state where we could continue operating, investing, and growing with confidence. We are excited to bring new jobs and manufacturing investment to Thomas County and are grateful for the warm welcome we have already received.”

“Georgia attracts job creators from all over the country and world because we work with them, not against them,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Our state’s pro-business approach, skilled workforce, and enduring support for constitutional freedoms make us an ideal home for manufacturers like Rideout Arsenal, and we look forward to their success here in the No. 1 state for business.”

“Today we welcome Rideout Arsenal to Thomasville. This includes new highly skilled jobs, new partnerships, new careers and new momentum for our community,” said Thomasville Mayor Scott Chastain. “Most importantly, we welcome the Rideout family to our community.”

“We are excited by companies like Rideout Arsenal that locate in rural Georgia where they are welcomed such as Rideout Arsenal choose to grow here,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia’s workforce training and development for companies of every size and across every industry is one of the key reasons businesses choose Georgia. Investments like this also strengthen integrated supply chains, creating additional opportunities for local businesses, workers, and communities throughout the region. We’re excited to see the positive impact this project will have both locally and across Georgia’s manufacturing ecosystem.”

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