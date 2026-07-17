ES Foundry opens solar cell manufacturing factory in South Carolina

ES Foundry has opened its expanded solar cell manufacturing factory in Greenwood, South Carolina, completing a 2-gigawatt expansion that brings the facility's total annual production capacity to 3 gigawatts.

The company, which manufactures crystalline bifacial PERC solar cells, invested in a 2-gigawatt expansion project and has hired more than 400 people to support advanced manufacturing operations in Greenwood County.

The Greenwood factory produces crystalline bifacial PERC solar cells for utility-scale and distributed-generation solar applications. With the expansion complete and the first solar cell coming off the new production line, the facility now has the capacity to manufacture 3 gigawatts of solar cells annually.

The manufacturing platform is designed for high-volume production while maintaining rigorous quality standards. The facility also provides the documentation customers need to support domestic content requirements, FEOC compliance, supply chain transparency and long-term reliability.

According to the company, producing solar cells domestically at scale helps customers reduce supply chain uncertainty while supporting domestic content strategies. The expansion also is expected to continue generating opportunities for local workers, suppliers and the broader Greenwood community.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Alex Zhu, CEO, ES Foundry, said, “This milestone is about execution. The U.S. solar market does not need more announcements — it needs operating capacity, proven production and domestic suppliers that can support customers now. With our 2 GW expansion complete, our total capacity now at 3 GW and the first cell off the new line, ES Foundry is helping close one of the most critical gaps in the U.S. solar supply chain.”

In a recent quote, Lionel Moss, General Manager of Operations, ES Foundry, said, “Greenwood has been an outstanding partner as we have grown. This community has the workforce, infrastructure and commitment needed to support advanced manufacturing at scale. We have already hired more than 400 people, and this expansion allows us to continue bringing jobs, investment and long-term economic value to the region.”

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