Signature Foods USA to build new $11.5 million food factory in South Carolina

Signature Foods USA, a U.S. branch of a Netherlands-based prepared foods company Signature Foods, announced April 2 that it would build its first U.S. manufacturing location in Easley, South Carolina. The $11.5 million plant is expected to create 202 new jobs making deli-section dips and spreads. Its parent company also produces prepared meats, cheeses, wraps, and rolls.

According to an announcement from the governor’s office, South Carolina’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits to the company, but did not specify an amount. The CCED also awarded Anderson County, where the plant will be built, a $400,000 grant to build improvements and wastewater system upgrades.

What people are saying

“After a long selection process, Anderson County in South Carolina was our number one choice for starting the first U.S. operation for our Dutch Group, Signature Foods NL,” said Signature Foods USA CEO, Peter Dornbos. “We believe that this location in Easley will be the foundation for the long-term growth of our business in the U.S. We would like to thank all people, companies and government officials involved in this project for their support.”

“South Carolina’s strong business-friendly reputation makes it the ideal location for Signature Foods USA’s new operation,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “The addition of 202 new jobs will have a great impact on Anderson County, and we look forward to the company’s success in our state.”

“Congratulations to Signature Foods USA on establishing operations here in the Palmetto State,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “With an investment of $11.5 million, the company will further South Carolina’s economic development in the Upstate.”

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