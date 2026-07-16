Campbell's Company has opened soup and broth manufacturing facility in North Carolina

The Campbell's Company has opened an expanded soup and broth manufacturing facility in Maxton, North Carolina. The project includes a new 88,000-square-foot expansion and an additional 28,000 square feet of utility mezzanine space at the company's existing manufacturing site.

The company, which manufactures soup and broth products under the Campbell's, Pacific Foods and Swanson brands, invested in the expansion and created approximately 100 new jobs.

The expansion adds two aseptic filling and packaging lines that increase the facility's production capacity by 20% while enhancing manufacturing efficiency. Additional improvements include new quality laboratories, expanded ingredient storage, new office space, an employee welfare area, and a training facility with a conference center.

The project also incorporates energy-saving enhancements throughout the facility. Construction began in 2025 to support growing demand for the company's soup and broth portfolio, including increased interest in bone broth and continued demand driven by at-home cooking. The press release does not mention any government funding or financial support for the project.

Expansion increases production capacity and strengthens manufacturing capabilities

In a recent quote, Cass Green, chief supply chain officer, The Campbell's Company, said, "This project represents a significant investment in our soup and broth portfolio, including Campbell's, Pacific Foods, and Swanson."

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