BMW Group has opened electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facilities in South Carolina

BMW Group has opened expanded vehicle and battery manufacturing facilities in Spartanburg and Woodruff, South Carolina. The company, which assembles BMW vehicles and produces BMW X models, invested $1.7 billion in its South Carolina operations and said its business activities in the U.S. support more than 120,000 jobs nationwide.

The investment included the expansion of Plant Spartanburg and the construction of Plant Woodruff, creating the foundation for assembling fully electric BMW vehicles in South Carolina. BMW confirmed that the BMW iX5 will be the first fully electric BMW assembled in the United States, with production scheduled to begin at Plant Spartanburg before the end of 2026.

Plant Spartanburg assembled 412,799 BMW X models in 2025, marking the seventh time the facility exceeded 400,000 units of annual production. Since 1994, the plant has assembled more than 7.3 million BMW vehicles, with approximately half of its current production exported to nearly 120 countries.

The new BMW X5 assembled at Plant Spartanburg will become the first vehicle offered with five drivetrain technologies, including internal combustion, battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, diesel, and soon, fuel cell electric powered by hydrogen. Plant Spartanburg will also become the first facility in BMW Group's global production network capable of assembling a single vehicle with five different drivetrain technologies on one assembly line.

BMW said the facilities implement the principles of its BMW iFACTORY production concept through smart automation, end-to-end data integration and virtual planning. The plants use digital twins and 3D virtual simulations to optimize processes, while artificial intelligence supports self-correcting robotics, vision-based quality controls, and the AIQX platform, which uses sensors and camera systems to automate quality processes and provide real-time feedback to employees.

Plant Spartanburg is also deploying humanoid robots from Figure AI to support workers in physically demanding and repetitive tasks. At Plant Woodruff, the company is implementing a "Cell-to-Pack" manufacturing approach that assembles battery cells directly into housings without cell coating and cell module production processes.

BMW leaders on the future of U.S. vehicle production

In a recent quote, Milan Nedeljković, chairman of the board of management, BMW AG, said, "When we announced our investment plans for South Carolina in 2022, we made a clear commitment to the future of the BMW Group in the United States. Today, we are delivering on that commitment. The completion of our investments in Plant Spartanburg and Plant Woodruff demonstrates our confidence in the United States and reinforces South Carolina’s role at the center of BMW Group’s global operations."

In a recent quote, Dr. Robert Engelhorn, president & CEO, BMW Manufacturing Co., said, "From highly efficient combustion engines and plug-in hybrid systems to battery-electric and future hydrogen-powered vehicles, Plant Spartanburg will be able to assemble a broad range of drivetrain technologies for customers in the U.S. and around the world."

Manufacturers investing in South Carolina

AmbioPharm to spend $119 million on South Carolina expansion

The peptide manufacturer plans to hire for 202 new jobs at the site.

Red Metals to build new $70 million copper factory in South Carolina

The company expects to make 45 new jobs there.

USA Rare Earth to build new $1.2 billion magnet plant in South Carolina

The factory will produce neodymium-iron-boron magnets for use in electrolysis and industry.

Suniva to open new South Carolina solar cell factory

The $350 million plant is expected to create 564 new jobs.

George Utz. Inc. to spend $40 million on new South Carolina factory

The Sumter County site will be home to 50 new jobs.



