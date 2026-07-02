Deckorators invests $77.2 million to open composite decking manufacturing facility in New York

Deckorators has announced plans to open a $77.2 million manufacturing and distribution facility in Lackawanna, New York. The company, which manufactures composite decking, railing, porch flooring, and aluminum fencing, invested $77.2 million in the project and will create approximately 50 skilled jobs spanning production support, logistics, and administrative roles.

The new manufacturing and distribution facility encompasses 253,310 square feet and marks the company's first operations in New York. The project included the renovation of an existing 168,310-square-foot industrial building and the construction of a 19,000-square-foot addition.

The facility will manufacture Deckorators' products made with its patented Surestone technology, a mineral-based composite decking material made from crushed limestone. The expansion is intended to help the company meet growing demand from DIY customers and commercial builders in the Northeast by initially doubling its manufacturing capacity for Surestone technology.

The $77.2 million investment includes $52.5 million for manufacturing equipment, $8.9 million for facility construction, $7.57 million for infrastructure upgrades, $6.75 million for property acquisition, and $1.5 million in soft costs.

To support the project, Empire State Development will provide up to $724,000 in performance-based tax credits through the Excelsior Jobs Program. Erie County Industrial Development Agency approved $1.82 million in sales and property tax incentives over 10 years. New York Power Authority awarded the company 2,080 kilowatts of low-cost Niagara hydropower for the project, and additional regional utility assistance is being provided by National Grid.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Ryan Kemp, executive vice president, Deckorators, said:

"This state-of-the-art facility represents a critical milestone in our Northeast expansion strategy, allowing us to meet aggressive customer demand by initially doubling our manufacturing capacity for Surestone technology. Lackawanna offers a fantastic community partner and a site with rich manufacturing history. By establishing our presence at 300 Commerce Drive, we are ensuring our weather-resistant, mineral-based decking can be distributed quickly to retail locations across the region."

Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York, added:

"New York is continuing to grow its manufacturing economy by attracting companies that are investing in our communities and creating skilled jobs and supporting local suppliers. Deckorators' decision to establish its first New York State facility in Lackawanna is a strong vote of confidence in Western New York's workforce, infrastructure and long-term economic potential."

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