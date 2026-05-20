Barilla to expand New York pasta plant

Barilla Group announced May 20 that it would expand its Avon, New York dry pasta factory. According to a release from the New York governor’s office, the pasta manufacturer plans to spend a total of $170 million on a two-stage expansion process.

The first stage of the expansion will spend $145 on the construction of a new, 52,000-square-foot building containing a new production line and three new packaging lines; the pasta maker did not specify what the second stage would spend the remaining $25 million on, except that the company says the expansion will add in total 90 new jobs to the site.

According to Empire State Development, New York granted Barilla a performance-based tax credit worth up to $2.75 million in exchange for hiring the anticipated number of employees.

In a statement, Barilla Americas leadership said the expansion would help the company meet demand from U.S. customers.

What people are saying

“Rooted in our Italian heritage, we continue to innovate and evolve to meet the needs of our U.S. customers,” Barilla Americas President Melissa Tendick said. “This expansion supports our ability to meet growing demand while remaining focused on what matters most — delivering high-quality pasta that consumers know and trust.”

“Through our continued investment in transformative projects with partners like Barilla, we are growing key industries across the state, creating more jobs for New Yorkers,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “This continued partnership will serve to highlight the region’s great agricultural assets and investment in advanced manufacturing, building on the efforts of my administration to continue to reinvigorate communities, generating economic growth across the state.”

Barilla Americas Supply Chain Vice President Fabio Pettenari said, “This expansion marks an important step in our continued growth in the U.S. and underscores our commitment to the Town of Avon. By increasing our capacity, we’re investing not only in our business, but in the future of the community where we’ve proudly operated for years. This expansion also enables us to strengthen our North American supply chain and cut CO2 emissions by approximately 3,000 tons annually.”

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