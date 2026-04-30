GHH Bonatrans to open new $93 million railway factory in New York

GHH Bonatrans and the governor’s office of New York State announced April 30 that the European railway component manufacturer would build a new factory in Wayland, New York. The new factory is expected to cost $93 million and create 85 new jobs in the area.

The new factory, located between State Routes 15 and 21, will build and service railway wheelsets, axles, and other rolling stock components for the company’s North American customers, a joint statement with the company and governor’s office said. The plant is expected to come online in late 2028 with construction set to start this year, the governor’s office said.

New York State will support the project with a $1.25 million jobs tax credit contingent on the company meeting its investment and job creation commitments, as well as a $16.9 million grant to the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency to fund infrastructure improvements. Specifically, the Steuben County IDA grant will extend a high-voltage electrical line to the new plant’s location.

What people are saying

Bonatrans North America Inc. President and CEO Jiří Kaleta said, “Establishing manufacturing operations in Wayland reflects our commitment to supporting customers closer to where they operate — in New York State, across the United States, and throughout the broader North American region. Proximity enables better understanding of local needs, faster response times, and the ability to deliver solutions that create real value for our partners.”

“New York is bringing manufacturing back and making sure these jobs are created right here in Upstate New York,” Governor Hochul said. “This investment by GHH-BONATRANS shows that when we support shovel-ready sites, strengthen our infrastructure and make strategic investments in our communities, we can attract world-class manufactures, create good jobs and grow the economy in every corner of our state.”

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Next generation railway manufacturing remains a critical industry for Upstate New York, and Bonatrans North America's expansion will further strengthen the Southern Tier's transportation cluster. The company's decision to establish its first U.S. rail technology operations in the region reflects the importance of Governor Hochul’s commitment to innovative programs — like POWER UP — that meet the needs of modern industries, keep New York State economically competitive, and create more high-quality job opportunities.”

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