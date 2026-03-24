Chobani to spend $567 million on Michigan beverage plant expansion

Chobani Co. will spend half a billion dollars to expand its La Colombe-brand coffee beverage factory in Norton Shores, Michigan. According to a statement from the governor’s office, the dairy company will spend $567 million on the site and hire 337 new employees to add to the factory’s existing 312. Company leadership noted the yogurt brand’s bottled latte business has been operating in the factory for over ten years.

Michigan also granted Chobani a $5 million Michigan Business Development Program grant to help secure the product. The three-phase expansion is expected to expand the facility’s capacity to produce bottled coffee beverages end-to-end in the state. State officials noted the dairy factory sources milk for lattes produced at the plant from local dairy farms, and estimated the company will increase its raw-milk purchasing dramatically.

In the same announcement, Michigan state leadership said the Michigan Strategic Fund had approved funding to improve wastewater infrastructure in the area. State officials noted the existing infrastructure was at capacity. A three-phase operation is expected to increase local sewer capacity, rehabilitate a concrete sewer drain and connect it to a downstream sewer system.

What people are saying

“La Colombe has been making ready-to-drink lattes in Norton Shores for more than a decade, and from day one this community has welcomed us with open arms,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani. “There’s something special here — in the hardworking spirit of the people, in the pride of Michigan’s farmers who produce high quality, delicious, farm-fresh milk, in the way neighbors show up for one another. That kind of richness is rare and reminds us what makes Michigan so special. For us, growth is about more than numbers — it’s about supporting the community, creating opportunity, and building something that lasts. This is just the beginning of a beautiful journey together in West Michigan, and we’re committed to being part of it for many years to come.”

“Companies know that they succeed when they invest in Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “I want to thank Chobani for working with us to create 337 good-paying jobs and invest $567 million here in Michigan’s local economy. It shows the world that Michigan is the best place to grow stuff and build a thriving agricultural economy. From the dairy farm to the production floor and the shelves of our grocery stores, let’s keep working together to help more workers, businesses, and families ‘make it’ in Michigan.”

“The impact that this investment will have on the City of Norton Shores is monumental,” said Gary Nelund, Mayor of the City of Norton Shores. “The leadership at La Colombe/ Chobani has shown through this entire process how much it cares for its employees, its products and the community. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship as the company expands in Norton Shores.”

Manufacturers investing in Michigan

Teradyne to spend $32 million on new Michigan operations hub

The robotics manufacturer said the project would create 230 new jobs in the metropolitan Detroit area.

Miller Industries to spend $43 million on Michigan expansion, create 167 new jobs

The company builds chiller plants, boiler systems, conveyor systems and modular building systems.

Sharrow Engineering to expand propeller manufacturing facility in Michigan

The new facility will more than triple production capacity to meet growing demand across marine, commercial, defense, and aerospace markets.